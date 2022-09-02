Hamza will return to Pakistan from London today

02 September,2022 06:37 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz will return to Pakistan from London today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed Hamza Shahbaz to visit flood-affected areas after his return to Pakistan and extend all out help to the flood-hit people.

It is pertinent to mention that Hamza Shahbaz was in London to look after his ailing daughter. He also met Nawaz Sharif during his stay in London and discussed various party issues with him.

