COAS visits flood affected area of Rojhan, district Rajanpur

01 September,2022 05:53 pm

RAWALINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited the flood affected area of Rojhan in district Rajanpur.

According to the ISPR, he visited the relief camp and reviewed the facilities being offered to the affected people.

He also interacted with the people and listen to their problems.