Govt asks SC to dismiss Imran Khan's plea against NAB amendments

01 September,2022 05:10 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government on Thursday requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to dismiss Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s petition challenging recent amendments to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.



The federal government has submitted a reply on Imran Khan’s petition challenging the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance in the apex court while in intial response the government requested to dismiss Imran Khan’s petition against the NAB amendments and objection was raised that the petition is admissible.



Imran Khan also made such amendments during his tenure through ordinances. "The PTI Chairman has challenged the amendments to NAB laws on Islamic grounds," it stated, noting that the Shariat Court can declare amendments against the Shariat, the reply further stated .



The federal government maintained that NAB amendments cannot be declared null and void on allegations of a general nature. "The National Accountability Bureau has been the root cause of all conflicts since its formation," it added.



The reply also stated that amendments to the NAB ordinance were made in accordance with the court orders. "The petition – filed by Imran Khan – cannot clarify how the amendments conflict with fundamental rights," the reply concluded.