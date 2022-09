Five deer die of bacterial infection in Bahawalpur zoo

01 September,2022 01:43 pm

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) - As many as five deer of rare species died of a bacterial infection in Bahawallpur Zoo on Thursday.

The administration has said that among the dead deer are 2 females and 3 cubs.

The deer died due to bacterial infection, while samples of dead deer have been sent to Lahore for tests.