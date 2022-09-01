Govt hikes petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Pakistan Pakistan Govt hikes petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

New petrol price will be Rs235.98 per litre while diesel will be sold at Rs247.43 per litre.

01 September,2022 12:57 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In another jolt to the inflation-hit masses, the government has increased the petrol price by Rs 2.07 per litre and diesel price by Rs2.99 per litre, Dunya News reported.

The new prices came into effect from today (September 1, 2022). After the increase in prices, new petrol price will be Rs235.98 per litre while diesel will be sold at Rs247.43 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs10.92 per litre to Rs210.32 per litre. The price of light diesel oil was also increased by Rs9.79 per litre. The new price of light diesel will be Rs201.54 per litre.

