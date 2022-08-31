4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Kalat district

31 August,2022 06:10 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Earthquake tremors were felt in Kalat district of Balochistan on Wednesday while the magnitude was recorded at 4.7.

The tremors of the earthquake were felt in the central city of Kalat of Balochistan and its surroundings.

According to the seismological center, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 4.7, the depth was 34 km and the epicenter was 15 km southeast of Kalat.

