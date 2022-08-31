Balochistan govt completes rescue process, start relief activities: Spokesperson

31 August,2022 04:33 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Spokesperson Balochistan government Farrah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said that torrential rains and flood washed away road infrastructure in the province caused hurdle to reach out all affected areas.

Talking to a private news channel she said, the provincial government has completed rescue process and relief activities were underway to compensate as early as possible on the direction of chief minister Balochistan.

She said the Chief Minster Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was himself monitoring situation in flood area and canceled all of his pre-occupations in the time of calamity and asked others come forward to serve people in true spirit.

Farrah further said the management has reached every affected area due to flood now, and has started the rehabilitation process after facing many difficulties.

The powerful floods had disconnected Balochistan from the rest of the country as all roads and railway network connecting Balochistan had been damaged in most parts in the province and washed away livestock and houses at large scale, she said.

The provincial government has issued the direction to identify the losses and damages and rescue the people on war footing basis and asked people to help as much as they can in this difficult time.