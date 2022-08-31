Maryam Nawaz visits calamity hit areas of southwestern Punjab

31 August,2022 02:36 pm

DERA GHAZI KHAN (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz visited southwestern parts of Punjab to review flood relief activities in the areas on Wednesday.

During her visit to calamity hit areas of DG khan and Rajanpur, the PML-N leader met the flood affectees and ensured them of the government’s support.

She said their first priority is to provide all possible assistance to the affected families. PML-N stands with the victims in difficult times. She added.

