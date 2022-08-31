Govt to announce strategy for reconstruction, rehabilitation of flood-hit areas soon: Saad

Saad Rafique asked all political forces to show unity in this testing time.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique says the government will announce a comprehensive strategy for reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas soon.

He was addressing a news conference alongside Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Khawaja Saad Rafique asked all political forces to show unity in this testing time instead of pursuing their own vested interests.

The Minister said the entire international community is helping Pakistan in this crisis situation but PTI is engaged in political bickering and is diverting the attention from flood situation since first day of this calamity.

About the economic situation, Khawaja Saad Rafique said economic self-reliance is our sole destination and IMF fund is only a temporary relief.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira said armed forces, civilian institutions, welfare organization and all relevant authorities are fully focused on relief and rescue of flood-affected people.

He said political point scoring at this critical juncture is highly regrettable.