Pakistan reports 227 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan reports 227 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported six deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

31 August,2022 07:53 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported six deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,569,076. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,581 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 227 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 15,475 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 227 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.47 percent.

