Second relief flight from UAE lands in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Pakistan Second relief flight from UAE lands in Rawalpindi

In past two days, 5 relief flights from UAE carrying relief goods have landed in Pakistan.

31 August,2022 03:31 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In continuation of humanitarian air bridge established between Pakistan and UAE, second of the two relief flights scheduled for Tuesday were received at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi.

In past two days, 5 relief flights from UAE have landed in Pakistan carrying food, medical supplies and tents. The relief assistance from UAE is welcomed with warmth and gratitude.

These flights from brotherly countries form a humanitarian bond to help alleviate suffering caused by unprecedented monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan.

