Will snatch right if KP ignored, warns CM Mahmood

Pakistan Pakistan Will snatch right if KP ignored, warns CM Mahmood

Will snatch right if KP ignored, warns CM Mahmood

30 August,2022 05:22 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that his government will snatch its due share if the province will be ignored.

While visiting the flood-stricken districts of Nowshera and Charsadda, KP CM Mahmood Khan visited the flood-stricken districts of Nowshera and Charsadda to meet the victims in the relief camp. Speaking to the media on this occasion, CM Mahmood took a jibe at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that yesterday he [PM Shehbaz] announced the funds of Rs10 billion for Balochistan and Rs15 billion for Sindh, adding KP is also part of Pakistan, which is also affected by flood like other provinces of the country.

Reiterating the devastation caused due to floods in the province, CM Mahmood said that at least 249 people have died and more than 319 have been injured due to torrential rains and flash floods in the province.

Assuring that the KP government is standing by flood-stricken people and will extend its support to them in full capacity. Informing that in KP at least 25,000 complete houses have been destroyed completely while 24,000 have been partially damaged, CM Mahmood said the data for Nowshera is yet to come.

Claiming that there was no loss of life in Nowshera due to the calamitous flood, CM Mahmood gave credit to Pervez Khattak, saying that he [Khattak] built a safety wall on the river bank which reduced the damage in the city.

