Pakistan, UN issue appeal for donations to help country with floods

30 August,2022 02:45 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Government of Pakistan and the UN have jointly launched Flood Response Plan 2022 to meet the needs of flood-affected people.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the international community to give its full backing to the flash appeal to help the people of Pakistan most in need. He encouraged them to contribute generously towards meeting the funding requirements of this response plan.

The Foreign Minister said the appeal prioritizes focused interventions in areas of education, food security, agriculture, health, nutrition, protection, shelter and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene.

He said Pakistan also needs assistance with livelihoods and livestock support as well as relief machinery and equipment. He said we urgently need shelter, tents and mosquito nets if they can be arranged. We will need support for reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas.

Referring to the devastation caused by the floods on a large scale, the Foreign Minister said the international community’s support and solidarity with Pakistan at this time will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of flood-affected people and rebuilding their lives.

In a video message on the occasion, the UN Secretary General António Guterres said the world body has issued flash appeal for 160 million dollars to support the response led by Pakistani government.

He called upon the international community to work together to respond quickly to this colossal crisis.