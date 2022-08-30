UN to call for $160 mln in Pakistan flood aid

Pakistan Pakistan UN to call for $160 mln in Pakistan flood aid

UN and Islamabad will launch a formal appeal for $160 million to fund emergency aid for Pakistan.

30 August,2022 06:19 am

UNITED NATIONS (AFP) - The United Nations and Islamabad will launch a formal appeal Tuesday for $160 million to fund emergency aid for Pakistan, which is battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade.

Pakistani officials say over 1,100 people have died since June, when the seasonal rains started, but the final toll could be higher. This year s flooding has affected more than 33 million people -- one in seven Pakistanis.

"The situation is expected to worsen with more ongoing rainfall," Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General spokesman, said during a press briefing Monday.

"We along with the (Pakistani) government are planning a flash appeal of $160 million for immediate relief activities," he said, noting the request will officially launch Tuesday.

The UN has "already mobilized about $7 million, including redirecting existing programs and resources to meet the more urgent needs" such as food, water, medical supplies and shelter.

An additional $3 million has been released by the United Nations emergency response fund.

