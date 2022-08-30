Imran Khan holds Int’l telethon, collects over Rs5bn funds for flood victims

The international telethon was organized by PTI to collect funds to help flood victims.

30 August,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday night held an international telethon to collect funds from within the country and from overseas Pakistanis for the flood victims, Dunya News reported.

The telethon was organized by PTI to collect funds to help flood victims. According to sources, Imran Khan collected over Rs5 billion in donations in 3 hours long flood telethon.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan had appealed to the people to actively participate in the telethon to donate for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. Pakistanis living at home and abroad donated crores of rupees on Imran Khan’s appeal.

During conversation, Imran Khan said that he is setting up a control room so that help can reach wherever it is needed. He said that Tiger Force will also be sent to the affected areas and we will do our best to help as many victims as possible.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid and Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer also participated in the telethon.

