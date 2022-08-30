Restoration of IMF program to help bring economic stability: Miftah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Monday said that restoration of IMF program would help bring economic stability in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) regime and former Finance Minister could not make soft agreement with IMF but the PML-N government had received positive response from the IMF, he said. Miftah Ismail while criticizing the PTI leaders said that they had tried their best to halt IMF program.

IMF, he said had expressed satisfaction over the policies of Pakistani government. The minister said that restoration of IMF program would have positive impact on business and economic sector.

Commenting on shortage of food items and high inflation after the floods, he said, we would import wheat and vegetables from neighboring country to avoid food crisis.

He admitted the country was facing multiple challenges due to heavy floods. He said, the prices of vegetables had gone up due to the devastating floods.

Appreciating the Prime Minister s steps for the country, he said, Pakistan had come out of serious economic crisis due to PM s hard decisions.

