A planeload of relief goods from UAE arrives today

28 August,2022 04:16 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A plane carrying first batch of relief assistance from the United Arab Emirates, for the flood affectees of Pakistan, will arrive here on Sunday.

The relief goods are being sent by the UAE leadership upon an appeal of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The relief package included tents, food, medicines and other necessary items. The plane will land at Nur Khan airbase at 1630Hrs.

Similarly, 15 other planes would also deliver relief assistance consignments in the next few days.