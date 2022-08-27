UK to donate £1.5 million to flood relief fund

27 August,2022 07:20 pm

LONDON (Dunya News) - After the worst floods in Pakistan and the devastation caused by endless rains, the United Kingdom has announced to give 1.5 million pounds in aid.



According to the statement issued by the British government, more than 900 people have lost their lives due to floods in Pakistan. After these deaths, Britain is providing immediate aid to Pakistan. Heavy rains have affected millions of people, with at least 700,000 homes destroyed.



Britain s Special Representative for South Asia, Lord Tariq Ahmed, said "The floods in Pakistan have devastated local communities and the UK is providing up to £1.5 million in immediate relief.”



"My prayers are with all the victims and their families. I would like to pay tribute to everyone involved in the relief efforts. We are also working directly with the Pakistani authorities in this hour of need," he added.

