Pakistan PAF assists civil admin in flood relief, rescue efforts

27 August,2022 05:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Emergency Response teams of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are assisting the civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected areas of South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.



PAF bases are actively participating in relief operations, said a PAF media release.



In the past few days, 3090 cooked food packs, 7443 pounds of medicine, 930 tents and 5153 ration packs were distributed amongst the needy families of Uthal, Lakhra, Matyari, Shahdadkot, Sohbatpur, Qila Abdullah, Fazilpur, Jhaal Magsi, Hajipur, Basti Sher Muhammad and Basti Jageer Gabool.



Moreover, 114 patients were attended to by a medical team of the Pakistan Air Force in the district of Rajanpur area during the last 24 hours. 17 people were also evacuated to safety by the emergency response teams of PAF, which are constantly busy providing relief to the flood affectees.