Floods, economic turmoil wiped out PDM's politics: Sh Rashid

27 August,2022 03:44 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that floods and economic turmoil in the country has wiped out the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto is in Larkana and JUI-F’s Fazalur Rehman is in Dera Ismail Khan and are not in a position to go in the public.

While lashing out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, he said that the current government is just trying to end cases on it. He said that the whole country s infrastructure is broken and Pakistan Army has come to help in all four provinces.

In another tweet, he said the inflation rate has increased by 45 percent, petrol prices are going to be increased by 20 rupees per liter. The life of a poor man has been ruined in 5 months.

While he claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif told Prime Minister Shahbaz sharif to end cases on hi and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz.