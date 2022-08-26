PM Shehbaz forms flood relief committee

PM Shehbaz forms flood relief committee

26 August,2022 07:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday constituted a Flood Relief Committee.

The Prime Minister has formed separate committee for the all four provinces, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will head the committee for Balochistan.

The committee of Balochistan will comprise of 12 members, while the committee for will be comprised of 9-member committee and will be led by Zahid Akram Durrani, the 8-member committee of Sindh will be led by Syed Khurshid Shah.

The 6-member committee of Punjab will be led by Syed Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood. All four committees will play their role for the delivery of relief goods.

Committee to address complaints of power consumers

On the other hand, the Prime Minister had constituted a high level committee to address complaints of power consumers.

He directed to implement the relief announced for the consumers using up to two hundred units in twenty four hours. He said the electricity bills be reduced as per the announced relief in the given timeframe.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the staff of DISCOs to work round the clock for correction of the bills. He said holidays of the staff be cancelled for immediate completion of this work and the report of this be presented to him.

The Prime Minister said banks should also be directed to remain open in the coming days for payment of the bills.

The meeting was informed that implementation of the relief announced by the Prime Minister for the power consumers is being ensured. He said correction of the bills of 16.6 million consumers is being done as per the relief given in the fuel price adjustment.