Attack in polling station: ECP orders Punjab IG to appear with inquiry report on Sep 12

26 August,2022 05:23 pm

MUZAFFARGARH (Dunya News) – Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja ordered the IG Punjab to appear with the inquiry report at the next hearing over the case of the attack in polling station in Muzaffargarh.

During the hearing of the case of clash at polling station in Muzaffargarh on Friday, the former and current DPOs presented before the ECP. CEC Sikandar questioned why the Punjab IG did not present before the ECP on which the Regional Police Officer (RPO) told that in the notice the name of former IG Rao Sardar’s was written over which the explanation was sought from the ECP. The RPO further stated that from the ECP it was told that the person whose name is written in the notice should appear before the ECP.

The CEC question the district monitoring officer, saying that what action he [district monitoring officer] took, when the polling station in Muzaffargarh was attacked. The FIR of the incident is also in the complaint of the police and not of the commission, while people were walking around with guards in fake FC uniforms, no action was taken, added CEC Sikandar.

The district monitoring officer (DMO) said that a letter was written to DPO Muzaffargarh. On which CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the District Returning Officer (DRO), Returning Officer (RO), and DMO did not fulfill their responsibility, adding that over the issue of fake FC uniforms, the commission has also filed a written complaint.

The former DPO Muzaffargarh told the ECP that those who were wearing fake FC uniforms have been nabbed, adding that he [former DPO) was on the occasion when he get the news of the attack in polling station. The DSP and SHO were sent to the polling station on time, said the former DPO.

The Election Commission ordered the IG Punjab to conduct an inquiry into the incident and directed the IG Punjab to appear with the inquiry report at the next hearing. The next hearing of the case will be held on September 12.



