Imran to visit DG Khan, Rajanpur to review flood relief activities

Pakistan Pakistan Imran to visit DG Khan, Rajanpur to review flood relief activities

He will be briefed by the concerned assembly members and party officials regarding relief activities

26 August,2022 05:24 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will visit flood-affected areas in Punjab today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

The PTI chairman will visit the flood-affected districts of Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rajanpur and review the relief activities. During the visit, he will take a briefing from the concerned assembly members, party officials, and administration regarding relief activities.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has also instructed the party officials to provide full support to the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan, while asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments to help the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan.

