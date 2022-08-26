Application filed to register case against Nawaz, Maryam for making anti-army statements

The PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq and Parvez Rashid have also been named in the application

26 August,2022 04:52 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An application has been filed to register a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz for making anti-army statements in the past, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

The application has been submitted at the Green Town Police Station by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general councilor Advocate Muhammad Jameel Salim. The PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq and Parvez Rashid have also been named in the application.

Jameel Salim in his application said that Nawaz Sharif used foul language against COAS General Qamar Javed to please the enemies of the country. He took the stand that Maryam Nawaz incited people to raise anti-army slogans while Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq and Parvez Rashid also used foul language against Pakistan Army.

