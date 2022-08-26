Blaze gutted spare parts warehouse in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Pakistan Blaze gutted spare parts warehouse in Rawalpindi

Automobile spare parts worth millions of rupees stored in godown were gutted in the fire.

26 August,2022 04:34 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - According to details, fire broke out in a spare parts warehouse located near Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

The fire erupted at the third storey of the building and engulfed the entire floor very quickly. Fire brigade vehicles of Cantonment Board and Municipal Corporation reached the spot and brought the fire under control in a hectic effort of one hour.

According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the incident. However, automobile spare parts worth millions of rupees stored in the godown were gutted in the fire.

Fire brigade sources also informed that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

