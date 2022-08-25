Terrorism case filed for speaking against torture on Gill: Imran

Imran Khan clarified that he spoke regarding legal action at the Islamabad rally.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - After being granted pre-arrest bail from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a terrorism case against him, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that terrorism case has been made against him for speaking against the torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Speaking to media after the hearing, PTI chairman said that it was confirmed that Shahbaz Gill was tortured in the police custody and "I said to take an action against the IG, DIG and the magistrate who knew that Shahbaz was being tortured and still sent him back in the physical remand."

Imran Khan said that an attempt was made to arrest the head of the biggest party through terror laws. “Pakistan is being mocked globally and an impression of banana republic has been created,” he said.

He clarified that he spoke regarding legal action at the Islamabad rally. Khan added that all of them are afraid of the PTI’s force as they are on a winning streak during by-polls. “They are bent on trying for a technical knockout against me to save their skins,” he said.

Earlier, Khan appeared in person before the court where ATC judge Raja Jawwad Abbas granted him pre-arrest bail till September 1 and barred police from arresting him till then.

The ATC accepted the ex-prime minister’s bail plea against a surety of Rs100,000.