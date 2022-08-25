Four killed as car overturns near Sheikhupura

Pakistan Pakistan Four killed as car overturns near Sheikhupura

The accident occurred at the Sheikhupura Motorway near Khanqah Dogran.

25 August,2022 06:16 am

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – At least four persons were killed and one other was injured when a car overturned near Sheikhupura on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Sheikhupura Motorway near Khanqah Dogran where a car traveling from Islamabad to Lahore turned turtle due to over-speeding, killing four persons on the spot and injuring one person.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources informed that the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

