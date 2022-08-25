Floods, monsoon rains kill four more persons in Balochistan

The PDMA said that the death toll from monsoon rains and floods in Balochistan has risen to 234.

25 August,2022 04:35 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least four more persons were killed in flash flood and monsoon rains in Balochistan, raising the death toll to 234 on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

As per report of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), death toll from recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 234, including 110 men, 55 women and 69 children, while 102 persons have been injured.

The report informed that the deaths in flood and rain-related incidents were reported from Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Duki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah Sibi and other districts.

The PDMA reported that the heavy rains caused loss of 107,377 livestock. The PDMA reported that 27,747 houses were damaged by the rains and floods in the province out of which 7,527 houses were completely destroyed while 20,220 houses were partially damaged.

The PDMA reported that six different highways with 710 km length and 18 bridges were damaged due to the floods. The PDMA is conducting relief operations in the affected districts.

According to PDMA, at least 555 tents, 650 food packets, 50 blankets, 100 mats and 50 mosquito nets were distributed to the victims in the affected districts of Quetta, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Ziarat, Duki and Suhbatpur during the last 24 hours.

