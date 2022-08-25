UAE Ambassador calls on Rana Sanaullah

25 August,2022 04:31 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi called on Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday.

Pak-UAE bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interests came under discussion in the meeting.

The minister said UAE is a reliable partner of Pakistan in trade and investment and our relations are long-standing and broad-based, said a press release.

He said UAE always supported Pakistan in its most difficult times. We are very grateful for the support of the UAE, he said. He said around one and half million Pakistanis are working in UAE.

The Ambassador said UAE attaches great importance to diplomatic and trade relations with Pakistan. He stressed the need to further strengthen Pak-UAE relationship.

