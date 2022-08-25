Three killed in bus, tractor trolley collision in Kasur

25 August,2022 04:27 am

KASUR (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and several other were wounded when a bus collided with a tractor trolley in Kasur on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Kacha Pakka Stop at the Dipalpur Road in Kasur where a bus collided with a brick-laden tractor trolley, killing three persons on the spot and injuring several others.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Rescue sources said that the accident was caused due to negligence of tractor trolley driver.

