ECP postpones LG elections in Karachi division due to torrential rains

Pakistan Pakistan ECP postpones LG elections in Karachi division due to torrential rains

ECP postpones LG elections in Karachi division due to torrential rains

24 August,2022 04:45 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday postponed the second phase of local government elections in Karachi division (scheduled to happen on August 28) due to the destruction caused by torrential rains and floods in Sindh.

According to ECP, after considering the proposals of the district administration and weather report over the worst flood damage, losses and displacement of people, it has been decided to postpone the local body elections, which were scheduled to happen in the nine districts on August 28.

According to the spokesperson of the ECP, another meeting of the ECP was called to review the conduct of the local body elections in Karachi Division, while the final decision was taken after reviewing the various difficulties, meteorological report and different points raised by the provincial government.

It merits mention here that the provincial government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had requested the ECP to postpone the local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions due to recent rains.



