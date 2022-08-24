Election Tribunal allows Imran Khan to contest by-poll from NA-108

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Election Tribunal has allowed Imran Khan to contest by-election from National Assembly constituency NA-108.

According to details, Justice Shahid set aside the verdict of returning officer of rejecting nomination papers of Imran Khan.

The National Assembly speaker had on July 28 accepted the resignations of 11 MNAs — nine on general seats and two on reserved seats for women — belonging to the PTI.

The PTI lawmakers were among the more than 100 who resigned en masse on April 11, two days after Imran was ousted as the prime minister in a no-confidence vote.

Imran had announced his candidature on all nine vacant seats in the by-polls that will be held on Sept 25.