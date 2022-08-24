Rain continues to inundate parts of Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Rain continues to inundate parts of Karachi

Rain continues to inundate parts of Karachi

24 August,2022 10:53 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Rain continues to inundate different areas of Karachi including North Karachi, Orangi Town and North Nazimabad.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the monsoon system has been maintaining it’s grip over Sindh, as rain is expected till August 25 in most places of the province including Karachi.

Intermittent rain continues to fall in Malir, Saudabad, Airport, Shah Faisal Colony and it has also been raining at FB area, Water Pump, Shadman, Saddar and I. I. Chundrigar Road.

On the other hand, due to heavy rains, the Education Department of Sindh announced public holidays for all educational institutions of the province for today (Wednesday) and Thursday.

All government and private educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed for two days while the exams of University of Karachi and Intermediate on Wednesday and Thursday have also been postponed.

