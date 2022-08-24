Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan rises to 230

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least five more persons were killed in flash flood and monsoon rains in Balochistan, raising the death toll to 230 on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

As per Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), death toll from recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 230, including 110 men, 55 women and 65 children, while 98 persons have been injured.

The PDMA reported that the heavy rains caused loss of 107,377 livestock. The PDMA reported that 26,897 houses were damaged by the rains in the province out of which 7,267 houses were completely destroyed while 19,630 houses were partially damaged.

The PDMA reported that six different highways with 710 km length and 18 bridges were damaged due to the floods. The PDMA is conducting relief operations in the affected districts.

According to PDMA, at least 555 tents, 650 food packets, 50 blankets, 100 mats and 50 mosquito nets were distributed to the victims in the affected districts of Quetta, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Ziarat, Dukki and Suhbatpur during the last 24 hours.

