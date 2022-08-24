Maryam Nawaz to visit flood-affected areas

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam Nawaz to visit flood-affected areas

Maryam in her message on Twitter said she was saddened to see the condition of flood-affected areas.

24 August,2022 04:07 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday announced to visit the flood-affected areas, Dunya News reported.

In her message on the social networking site Twitter, Maryam Nawaz wrote: "I was saddened to see the condition of the flood-affected areas. I was heartbroken to see the photos of Rajanpur. I am going there myself."

Maryam Nawaz also requested all the governments and philanthropists to help the people who are suffering from the natural calamity across the country.

