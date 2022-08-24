PAF conducts relief operations in flood-hit areas

Pakistan Pakistan PAF conducts relief operations in flood-hit areas

The PAF Bases were actively participating in relief operations on special instructions of PAF Chief.

24 August,2022 04:01 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) came to the succour of flood affected families of Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The PAF Bases were actively participating in relief operations on the special instructions of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, said a PAF media release.

“PAF is reaching out to the needy families whose houses have been damaged in the natural calamity.”

As a humanitarian gesture 752 ration packs carrying 2860 pounds basic food items and commodities were distributed amongst the needy families in last 24 hours. Moreover, 133 patients were also attended by the paramedical team of Pakistan Air Force.

