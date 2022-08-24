Imran, Gill found launching anti-institutions drive: Sanaullah

Sanaullah said that court would decide the matter of Imran Khan regarding contempt of the court.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill have found launching anti-institutions campaign.

Rana Sanaullah said that PTI chairman Imran Khan has committed ‘contempt of court’ and the government could take the decision of his arrest at any time.

He said that Imran Khan has threatened a woman judge besides degrading martyrs of Lasbela helicopter crash. The minister said that court would decide the matter of Imran Khan regarding contempt of the court.

He said that Shahbaz Gill had used social media to malign the heads of the national institutions and added that government will take action against the leaders of PTI including Shahbaz Gill after the forensic report.

He was of the view that there are hidden reports of wide rift between the MPs of Q-League and PTI in the Punjab government.

Rana Sanaullah said that we are filing the cases against the PTI leaders with evidences. He further stated that the cases with solid proof would be presented before the court.

