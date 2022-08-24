Educational institutions in Sindh to remain closed for two days

The public has also been advised to stay at home and avoid unnecessary movement for their safety.

24 August,2022 03:44 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The government of Sindh on Tuesday announced closure of all educational institutions on Wednesday and Thursday (August 24th and 25th) across the province due to expected heavy rains.

According to separate notifications issued by the Sindh school education and Literacy Department, Sindh College Education Department, all the government and private educational institutions under the jurisdictions of both the departments would remain closed for next two days.

According to the notification, all public as well as private sector schools and colleges will remain closed on August 24 and 25 (Wednesday and Thursday).

Jamia Karachi and Intermediate exams which were scheduled for today and tomorrow have also been postponed. New dates for the exams will be announced later.

