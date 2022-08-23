Maryam expresses gratitude to Qatar for supporting Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Qatar for supporting Pakistan.
Taking to Twitter, she penned that “May you be successful our Prime Minister, and Thank you Qatar for standing by Pakistan.”
— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 23, 2022
Regarding relief given by PM Shehbaz on electricity bills, she wrote that“ I appreciate PM Shehbaz’s initiative and I have no doubt that, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be able to provide relief to the masses,”
— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 23, 2022