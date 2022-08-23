Case registered against Gill over possession of illegal weapon

Pakistan Pakistan Case registered against Gill over possession of illegal weapon

Case registered against Gill over possession of illegal weapon

23 August,2022 08:56 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Another case on Tuesday lodged against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

A case of possession of illegal pistol has been registered against Shahbaz Gill at the Secretariat police station as a pistol was recovered from the PTI leader’s room last night.

According to FIR, the accused Shahbaz Gill had told that his employee owns the pistol. Shahbaz Gill was ordered to present his servant with weapon, but the PTI leader could neither present the employee nor the arms license or permit. Shahbaz Gill committed a crime by possessing 9mm pistol without license, reads the FIR.