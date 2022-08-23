Not so easy to touch Imran Khan: Pervaiz Elahi

23 August,2022 01:19 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister and Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday said that it is not easy to touch Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"If anyone will try to touch him then he will not get a place in the world," he said.

CM Elahi went on to say that if Imran Khan will be arrested, then all these accused are the culprits.

He went on to say that the first way to solve an issue is negotiations. While he added that negotiations are underway and hoped that everything will be alright.