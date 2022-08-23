Country economically, PDM politically bankrupted: Sh Rashid

23 August,2022 12:46 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that Pakistan economically and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has politically bankrupted.

Taking to Twitter, the former Interior Minister lashed out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and said that Noon and Sheen are going to confront each other.

Rashid said that the electricity bill is a robbery on the pocket of the poor, which was already empty.

He went on to say that the frightened ministers of the incumbent government have hid themselves and are not coming out.

Rashid while lamenting over the situation of the country, said that the time of election is soon to come.

