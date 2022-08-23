Pakistan wants to transform its bilateral ties with Qatar into robust strategic relationship: PM

PM said shared challenges call for exploring new avenues for cooperation.

23 August,2022 10:08 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan wants to transform its historical bilateral relationship with Qatar into a more robust strategic relationship.

In his tweets on Tuesday ahead of embarking upon an official visit to Doha, he said the visit will renew the bond of brotherhood and friendship between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said that during his interactions with market and business leaders, he will highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan’s various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality.

Shehbaz Sharif said it is important to understand context of this visit. He pointed out the world is experiencing slow economic recovery from Covid-19. Geo-political tensions have affected supply chains and rising energy and food prices have added more woes. He said our shared challenges call for exploring new avenues for cooperation.