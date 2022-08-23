Balochistan reports two new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,925 in the province on Monday.

23 August,2022 04:35 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least two more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,925 in the province on Monday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,605,913 people were screened for the virus till August 22 (Monday), out of which two more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,516 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

