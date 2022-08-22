Tarar warns Elahi to do as much injustice as he could bear

Pakistan Pakistan Tarar warns Elahi to do as much injustice as he could bear

Tarar warns Elahi to do as much injustice as he could bear

22 August,2022 07:23 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Atta Tarar on Monday asked Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi do as much cruelty as he could bear.

Addressing to media outside IHC, Tarar claimed that the Punjab government is taking revenge of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill from his opponents. He alleged that CM Elahi is presenting Imran Khan with fake information. Instead of helping the flood-affected people, the Punjab government is just chasing its political opponents, said SAPM Tarar.

Accusing CM Elahi of promoting the anti-Pakistan narrative, Tarar said that the fascist mindset of Pervaiz Elahi cannot be tolerated for long. In Punjab, the Elahi administration keeps on filing cases against the opposition, Tarar claimed.

Talking about the matter of Shahbaz Gill, Tarar also claimed that Punjab CM Elahi is the facilitator in whole of this issue. He alleged that the Punjab CM is completely supporting the PTI Chairman in this regard.

Tarar said that the PML-N leadership will not surrender without telling their crime. Tarar warned Elahi, saying that he and his son Moonis Elahi need to know that one case registered against them in FIA.

Meanwhile talking about the people affected from the flood, Tarar said that PM Shehbaz Sharif is busy providing relief to the people.

Hitting out at the former prime minister, Tarar said that Imran Khan threatened a woman magistrate, Tarar urged the PTI chairman to desist from tactics of intimidation and threats to public officials.

