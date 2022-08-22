Police produces Gill before court in sedition case

22 August,2022 01:10 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill was presented before the district and sessions court by the Islamabad police on Monday.

The case of provocation against state institution filed against Shahbaz Gill is being heard in a district and sessions court in Islamabad today (Monday), in which the court will decide on the whether the PTI leader will be sent on physical remand or not.

The Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman will decide on the aforementioned after reviewing Gill’s medical report.

Meanwhile, the court had ordered to produce Shahbaz Gill till 12:30 PM and therefore acting on the court’s order, the police has taken the PTI leader from PIMS Hospital to Islamabad Court.

