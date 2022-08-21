Islamabad police rubbish news about withdrawal of security from Imran Khan

21 August,2022 08:00 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The capital police on Sunday dubbed the news of withdrawing police security from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan as ‘false and propaganda’.

While issuing a message on the social networking website Twitter, it was said that the Islamabad Capital Police has not yet withdrawn the police security from Imran Khan. The statement said that Islamabad Police condemns false propaganda about the withdrawal of security, adding that a false campaign is going on by a few people.

— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) August 21, 2022

In another tweet, people were requested not to share any news without verification. The statement said that the Islamabad Capital Police is performing its official duty with utmost sincerity.