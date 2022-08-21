Threatening female magistrate is shameful act, says Hamza

Pakistan Pakistan Threatening female magistrate is shameful act, says Hamza

Threatening female magistrate is shameful act, says Hamza

21 August,2022 05:05 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday hit out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, saying that threatening by taking the name of a female magistrate is a reprehensible and shameful act.

Reacting to PTI chairman’s threats to Islamabad police and female magistrate, Hamza said that Imran Khan is spreading hatred in society. The former Punjab CM further said that after continuous accusations against the state institutions, the matter has now shifted to blackmails, which is a conspiracy to spread the elements of anarchy and mischief across the country.

Taking a dig at the former prime minister, Hamza said that the head of a foreign-funded party is trying to challenge the writ of the state.

