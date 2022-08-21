Polling ends, vote count underway in NA-245 by-poll

21 August,2022 04:51 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The counting of votes is currently underway after polling for the NA-245 seat, which was left due to the demise of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, ended in the Karchi constituency after it continued uninterrupted throughout the day.

It is pertinent to mention that Aamir Liaquat defeated Dr Farooq Sattar in 2018 after securing 56,673 votes.

Among some of the major contesting candidates are MQM-P’s Mueed Anwar, PTI’s Mehmood Maulvi, Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) Syed Hafeezud Din, and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Muhammed Ahmed Raza and MQM Bahali Committee’s Farooq Sattar.

The constituency is set to witness a tough contest among candidates of the PTI, MQM-P and Farooq Sattar. The MQM-P seems to have an edge as the PPP and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have withdrawn their candidates in favour of MQM-P.

A total 263 polling stations have been set up by the election commission for the by-election, of which 60 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.



Strict security plan has been chalked out to maintain law and order on the polling day.

CEC orders to ensure transparent, peaceful election

On the other hand, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja directed to ensure transparency and maintain peace at all costs during the ongoing polling process in Karachi’s NA-245 constituency.

“Riots and interference in the polling process will not be tolerated,” the CEC said and warned of swift action against violations of the law.

He directed the police and law enforcement agencies to remain alert and apprehend those who try to create unrest inside a polling station.

Indiscriminate and swift action will be taken against each incident of the violation of law, he vowed.