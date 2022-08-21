CPPA seeks Rs6.28 increase in power tariff

21 August,2022 01:19 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on Sunday filed a petition to increase electricity price in the context of monthly fuel adjustment.

According to details, the electricity price is likely to go up by Rs 6.28 per unit for a month. While, the advance fuel cost was charged at Rs 4.69 per unit in July.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the petition for July fuel adjustment on August 31.

